Step inside Rajkummar Rao's minimalist house with handpicked elements; calm energy. Know his favourite spot

Rajkummar Rao, who has earned a name for himself in the Hindi film industry with many acclaimed roles since his acting debut in 2010, also got himself a lavish house in Mumbai. Rajkummar's minimalistic home is spread across two floors and he shares it with his wife and actor Patralekhaa. It is located in Andheri's Oberoi Springs. The residential complex is also home to Vicky Kaushal, among other Bollywood actors. Also Read| Monica O My Darling teaser: Rajkummar Rao is ‘King of Angola’. Watch

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa often share glimpses of their home in posts on their respective Instagram accounts. Rajkummar also gave a tour of his home to a paint brand in March 2021, and shared how he handpicked several elements in the house.

The house is majorly painted in rich shades of blue and white, a palette that Rajkummar found calming. The house also features a number of modern and abstract paintings. The living room has a large window and sprawling sofas spread across the sitting area. The area also features a huge Buddha statue from Koh Samui, Thailand, and another of Ganesha.

During the tour, Rajkummar spoke about all the houses he stayed in before moving to his permanent home. "I grew up in Gurgaon in a joint family. There were some 16 people, all of us were living together there. When I moved to Mumbai, I was sharing my first house with two of my friends and we used to sleep on the floor." Rajkummar then shifted to another house with a close friend, where a lot of 'good things' including his acting debut and his National Award win happened.

The actor shared that he and Patralekhaa spent two years handpicking elements for the house, and said that just like his work, his house also features a lot of intricate details. It also features a huge balcony, and Rajkummar's favourite area-- a nook with a big white couch with books stacked on the wall behind it. Rajkummar said he spends a lot of time just sitting there with his dog Gaga, watching content, reading books, and reading scripts for his projects.

Rajkummar, who is celebrating his 38th birthday on August 31, recently brought a triplex with Patralekhaa in Juhu as well. The couple bought the house from actor Janhvi Kapoor for ₹43.87 crore in July this year.

Rajkummar made his acting debut with a small role in Rann (2010) and as a lead actor in Love Sex Aur Dhokha later that year. He was last seen in Hit: The First Case, which recently started streaming on Netflix. He has Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar, Mr And Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor, and Monica, O My Darling with Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte in the pipeline.

