Step inside Sara Ali Khan's cosy home that highlights neutral hues and colourful decor
Actor Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's daughter, is known for films such as Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. The actor lives in the Juhu neighbourhood of Mumbai with her mother Amrita Singh and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara has often shared glimpses of her beautiful home through her Instagram posts.
From multi-hued curtains, colourfully embroidered cushions to decorated corners, here's a look inside Sara Ali Khan's home. An intricately carved wood-panelled divider, the focal point, separates the formal sitting area and the powder room. Sara often poses for pictures on special occasions -- be it Diwali or ahead of a red carpet appearance -- at this very spot, in front of the geometric-detailed semi-sheer divider.
Sara’s spacious living room has a beige, brown and off-white palette. A bright red rug provides a change from the neutral hues. Striped couches, a low coffee table, patterned white blinders and floor-to-ceiling glass windows are some striking elements of the living area. Indoor plants and a wooden bookshelf also add character to the space. The drawing room also has a full-length mirror on one side. This also doubles up as workout space.
Unlike the living room, her bedroom is colourful as well as cosy and pink-dominated. A bubblegum-coloured sofa, decorated with stuffed animals, stands against her rainbow-coloured curtains in shades of blue, pink, and green.
A white, full-length stand-alone mirror also adds character to the bedroom. A red and green distressed rug adds more colour to the space. Three white cushions, with Amrita, Sara, and Ibrahim embroidered on them in a deep red colour, add a personal touch. Her wardrobe takes a whole wall of her bedroom with wood-panelled sliding mirror doors.
Here are some more areas of the actor's home:
A striped red and white couch against multi-coloured patchwork can also be seen in Sara's home.
Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re along with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The filming of the movie started in December last year. A while back, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet.
Atrangi Re is written by Himanshu Sharma, while AR Rahman has composed the album for the film, with songs penned by Irshad Kamil.