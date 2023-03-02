Step inside Twinkle Khanna's library with colour-coded bookshelf filled with plants, 'wonderful art', decor ideas. Watch

On Thursday, Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram Reels to share a glimpse of her colour-coded bookshelf and also gave a peek inside her home library. The actor-turned-author styled her bookshelf from scratch as she doled out tips for arranging stacked books with plants, candles and art to create interest. Also read: Twinkle Khanna says she left her own party once

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twinkle spoke about arranging books by colour, and demonstrated how she styled her bookshelf – which was floor-to-ceiling – in rows of orange and yellow novels that transition into pinks and reds, then whites, purples and blues and finished at brown. In her caption, Twinkle shared her tips for styling a bookshelf. She wrote, "Leave space between stacks of books to display mementos. Add candles and artefacts as bookends. Using the delicious cheeky candle by our @thefarawaytreeindia here. Try making groups by using colour or size. Create interest by crafting horizontal and vertical stacks."

Twinkle further suggested using 'plants and flowers to add softness' to the bookshelf, and also said adding 'wonderful art' was another way to make the bookshelf stand out. She wrote, "Add beautiful pieces on top of your stacked books. Curvy and Joy Black candles are used here. Use plants and flowers to add softness and break symmetrical lines. Introduce texture with baskets and ceramics. Keep making adjustments till it feels right. Think in terms of layering. Add some wonderful art."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many Instagram users took to the comments section of Twinkle's video to talk about her bookshelf styling. A person wrote, "I love the colour coding." One more commented, "Beautiful set up! Bookends are on my list of things to make." A fan also commented, "I love your rainbow bookshelf, can you come over and do mine?” One more fan wrote, "It's lovely... I would like to decorate my reading space like this."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One person also requested Twinkle to give a better glimpse of her books collection. She commented on the video, "So many books!! Please please do a 'what's in my bookshelf' post." Another fan had a different request. She commented, "This is so good! Have been waiting for your reading recommendations for quite some time. Do share them if possible!"

Twinkle, who is married to actor Akshay Kumar and shares two children with him – Aarav and Nitara – made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995. After her 2001 film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, she quit her acting career. In 2015, Twinkle made her debut as an author with Mrs Funnybones. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad (2017), and the fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving (2018).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.