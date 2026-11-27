Shambhavi Sharma, who rose to popularity after participating in MTV Roadies 5.0 in 2007, recently opened up about how her acting ambitions took a backseat after she married Suraj Berry, son of actor Sudesh Berry. She claimed that neither her husband nor his family helped her pursue her career in the entertainment industry. Now, Sudesh has responded to her claims, saying that while he has always encouraged newcomers, he cannot determine anyone's success.

'If you don't have it in your fate, nobody can help you'

Sudesh Berry spoke about daughter-in-law Shambhavi Sharma's recent comments. more less

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In an interview with SCREEN, Sudesh said he has always encouraged newcomers in the industry, irrespective of whether they are related to him. He also described Shambhavi as his daughter but said he could not help her achieve something that was not destined for her.

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He said, "I've always encouraged every newcomer I've come across in the industry, whether we're related or not. Shambhavi is not just my daughter-in-law, but my daughter. They're all my sons and daughters. But I can't help them achieve something that's not in their destiny. I've never chased stardom myself, so how can I help either her or my son get it? I've always had faith in a higher power. If stardom is in your fate, nobody can stop you from getting it. Similarly, if you don't have it in your fate, nobody can help you achieve it either. Shambhavi, as her name suggests, is a form of goddess herself. So, why does she need me to help her out with her career?"

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also said he did not wish to comment further on Shambhavi's statements, adding that he was content with his life. He said, "Whatever she's saying reflects her state of being. My state of being is very different. I'm just grateful to be at my happiest and healthiest at 60+. That's what was in my destiny. Whether you're Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Dilip Kumar or Amitabh Bachchan, it was in your destiny that you'd become a superstar. That's what they've maintained too." What did Shambhavi Sharma say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also said he did not wish to comment further on Shambhavi's statements, adding that he was content with his life. He said, "Whatever she's saying reflects her state of being. My state of being is very different. I'm just grateful to be at my happiest and healthiest at 60+. That's what was in my destiny. Whether you're Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Dilip Kumar or Amitabh Bachchan, it was in your destiny that you'd become a superstar. That's what they've maintained too." What did Shambhavi Sharma say? {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Shambhavi recalled meeting Suraj shortly after participating in MTV Roadies 5.0 in 2007. She was 18 at the time. The two were also supposed to star together in a film titled The Little Godfather, backed by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Suniel Shetty's Popcorn Motion Pictures. However, the project was shelved, and the two continued their relationship.

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Shambhavi said she later received acting opportunities across television, films and music videos, but Suraj's career did not progress at the same pace.

When Suraj proposed marriage, he suggested that they move to Australia, where several of Shambhavi's family members lived. She said she received little support from his family and had expected her marriage into a Bollywood family to help her stay connected to the entertainment industry.

She said, "I told my parents that I'm getting married into a Bollywood family. I thought it'd be amazing, but I had no help. His father probably helped him the first few months with paying the rent, but that's it. I thought being married into a Bollywood family, I'd still be able to keep in touch with my media work. Maybe my father-in-law would promote me. Maybe I'll get his contacts, but nothing of that kind happened. I kept going very far from my dreams."

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Shambhavi revealed that she eventually took up odd jobs to support the household before moving into corporate roles, even rising to the rank of a CEO. She also shared that she and Suraj are now separated and that divorce proceedings are underway.