Sudhir Mishra on proposed changes to Cinematograph Act: Will be absurd comedy which will be tragic for filmmakers

“You are putting anything in the hands of any petty bureaucrat sitting anywhere who can recall any film,” rues filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, as he condemns the government’s latest proposed amendments to the 1952 Cinematograph Act.

Last month, the Centre came out with the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2021 seeking comments from the general public, including one provision which allows power to re-examine films that have been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It has irked several filmmakers, including Mishra, Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta, Nandita Das, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee among others.

“It is odd. I don’t get why you want more law,” Mishra says, and questions, “Then what is the value of CBFC? When anyone can recall any film, then how do I make any film. Why do I make a film and spend money on its release when it can be recalled.”

The filmmaker adds that it will only increase the risk factor of the already risky business of filmmaking. “And I have to make docile films,” he declares in anger, stating that “the new proposal undermines the power of CBFC”.

Now, Mishra is wondering what happened to the recommendations made by another committee of experts with filmmaker Shyam Benegal as chairman in 2016, which examined the process of film certification and suggested a limited purview for the certification board.

“Itne saare log the usmein. Woh report kahan gai? Things are already so difficult right now with the pandemic, and on top of it they are saying that anyone can now recall the film,” rues the 54-year-old.

Pointing how people in India get “easily offended” by little things shown on screen, Mishra continues, “It will become a joke. In order to spike a film, I can get offended and recall it. It will be never-ending. It will be an absurd comedy which will be tragic for the filmmakers. They should not allow it. We are also writing to the government suggesting not to come out with it.”