Suhana Khan reveals how she deals with trolls: 'Mean comments make me value kindness a lot more'

Suhana Khan, who will soon be making her acting debut with The Archies, was asked how she deals with trolls. While promoting her Netflix film, during an interview with NDTV, Suhana spoke about what helped her as she faced 'mean comments' on social media. Suhana, who has 4.4 million Instagram followers, is the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and film producer and interview designer Gauri Khan. Also read: Zoya Akhtar reveals her advice to The Archies kids amid nepotism debate

Suhana Khan on handling trolls

Suhana Khan shares how she separates reality from internet trolling.

Suhana Khan said she is still learning how to deal with the negativity that comes her way. She said, "I don't deal with it very well, to be honest. I think actually what helps me ironically is that all the mean comments, whatever it may be, has actually made me value kindness a lot more. And when I meet people, going to colleges and things like that, meeting girls especially, it is just very heartwarming to see real people and how they are so warm to you, so that helps me a lot to kind of separate the two. That this is reality, and that (the internet trolling) is not."

Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut

The much-awaited Zoya Akhtar film, The Archies, will premiere on December 7 on Netflix. Set in 1960s India, Suhana apart, The Archies also features Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Agastya will be seen as Archie Andrews, Khushi as Betty Cooper, and Suhana as Veronica Lodge. The film also features Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

Suhana's film with Shah Rukh Khan

As per a recent Pinkvilla report, Shah Rukh and Suhana are collaborating on a film directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The action thriller's title has also been revealed. A source close to the development told the portal, “The film has been titled King and will be a one-of-a-kind action thriller with strong dynamics shared by Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. One would have expected SRK and Suhana to team up on a relatively soft film against the backdrop of father and daughter, but they are ready to break the norm by collaborating for the first time on an action thriller."

“The flavour of action in King will be very different from what SRK has done in Pathaan and Jawan. This one would be sleek with a lot of chase sequences. However, the core plot is emotional and driven by the story. It has lots of twists and turns, which is the reason why Sujoy has been bestowed with the responsibility of direction," the source added.

