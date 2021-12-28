Suhana Khan reviews Ananya Panday's ‘wonderland’ pics as 'perfect'. See here

On Tuesday, actor Ananya Panday shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram. Ananya's friend, actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, reacted to the post.

Sharing a bunch of photos of herself wearing an all-white attire, Ananya wrote, “Annie in wonderland." Suhana commented on the picture and wrote, “Perfect.” It appears, Ananya made a reference to the music album Annie In Wonderland by 70s singer Annie Haslam.

Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday. She grew up around Suhana, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Vogue, Ananya revealed how Suhana is the ‘makeup guru’ of their squad. "She does the perfect winged liner!" Ananya said. She added "I am probably the worst at it out of everyone.”

In another interview with Mid-Day, Ananya talked about Suhana and said that she is a ‘brilliant’ actor. She said, “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana."

Ananya has recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Liger. In the film, she will be seen romancing South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda. Film's director, Puri Jagannadh has also roped in legendary boxer Mike Tyson as part of their project.

She also has Shakun Batra's film Gehraaiyan in the pipeline. Apart from Ananya, the film casts actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. The film will have an OTT release on Amazon Prime on January 25.

