When Suhani Bhatnagar shared how her family reacted to her performance in Dangal

The tragic news of actor Suhani Bhatnagar's death has shocked many. The actor was only 19. She played Aamir Khan's younger daughter in the critically acclaimed Dangal, which released in theatres in 2016. In a throwback interview from that time, Suhani had shared how she was getting positive feedback about her performance in the film from her family and friends. (Also read: Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat, dies at 19: Aamir Khan Productions confirms) Suhani Bhatnagar in a still from Dangal.

What Suhani had said

In a throwback interview posted by Viral Bollywood on their YouTube channel, both Suhani and Zaira Wasim (who played the elder daughter of Aamir Khan in the film) were asked about whether they received a big compliment from people. Suhani said, “I am getting a lot of compliments. Sab ko bahut accha lag raha hai, relatives ko family members ko. Every body is praying for the film. Let's hope for the best and we want every body to see it (Everyone is liking it very much, from relatives to family members).”

Suhani also shared how she cannot choose which is the best memory from the experience of shooting Dangal. She added, “From the audition till the wrap up! The whole journey of Dangal in itself is a big achievement and memory. We had a lot of fun.”

More details

In Dangal, Suhani played the younger Babita Kumari Phogat. Her sister Geeta Phogat was essayed by actor Zaira Wasim. Both Zaira and Suhani's performances were loved by the audience. Once Geeta and Babita grow up, they were played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the film.

Meanwhile, the cause of Suhani Bhatnagar's death still remains unclear. She was reportedly undergoing treatment for a fractured leg at a hospital in Delhi. The report of her death was confirmed by a post from Aamir Khan's production house. The tweet read, “We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace.”

