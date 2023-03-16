Suniel Shetty dances to Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum with Norwegian dance group Quick Style; Athiya reacts

A few years ago Norwegian dance group Quick Style grabbed attention for dancing to Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's Kala Chashma from their 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho. The group is in India and after featuring with cricketer Virat Kohli in a dance video, Quick Style made another video, this time with actor Suniel Shetty. Quick Style shared the video of the crew dancing with Suniel to his song Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum. Also read: Suniel Shetty recalls his first meeting with KL Rahul

The original song from Takkar (1995) featured Sonali Bendre with Suniel Shetty. In the clip shared by Quick Style, the actor, dressed in a cream shirt, blue denims and black sunglasses, shakes a leg with the group's members as they perform their signature hip-hop dance moves. The dance group shared the video on Instagram Reels with the caption, "Felt like we have known him for years, Suniel Shetty (red heart emoji)." While many fans loved the collaboration, the actor's daughter Athiya Shetty also commented on the video. She wrote, "Besttttttt (laughing, raising hands and heart emojis)." The actor's son, Ahan Shetty commented, “Love this, papa.”

Many celebs and fans reacted to the video. Rapper Badshah wrote, “OG (original).” Actor Mahima Chaudhry dropped heart emojis. Actor Archana Puran Singh said, “Haha awesome.” A fan tweeted the video and wrote, "Nostalgic moments. Suniel Shetty sir's beautiful dance on chartbuster song Aankhon Main Base Ho Tum."

Suniel Shetty was last seen in the Telugu film Ghani starring Varun Tej last year. He played a former boxing champion in the sports drama. Suniel will be reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3. Recently, the promo announcement for the film was shot in Mumbai. Last month, in a long post, Suniel spoke about working with Akshay again in Hera Pheri 3 and expressed gratitude that work on Hera Pheri will finally begin this year. Hera Pheri 3 is being directed by Farhad Samji.

In a LinkedIn post, Suniel had said, "So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji and Akki (Akshay). Like all good things, this one took some time, but it’s a relief to finally have an answer to this question! Films are such a huge part of our culture, and yet, not many understand what goes into making a film..."

