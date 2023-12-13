Suniel Shetty talks about 'Boycott Bollywood' trend, calls it ‘a bad patch’: Where are all these trolls now?

Actor Suniel Shetty has spoken about the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend and asked where are the trolls now. Speaking with news agency ANI, Suniel also said "it was just a phase that we rode out," adding that the film industry "just went through a bad patch". (Also Read | Suniel Shetty 'never studied beyond bachelor's degree,' shares that education could have helped him)

Suniel on Boycott Bollywood trend

Suniel Shetty opened up about 'Boycott Bollywood' trend.(Instagram/@SunielShetty)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking with ANI, Suniel said, "I think it was just a phase, a movement that came and went. Lots of things were happening with Bollywood and '#Boycott Bollywood' was a viral trend, a big movement that was causing further damage to what was already happening in our industry at the time. But when I spoke to Yogi-ji (Yogi Adityanath), I was honest. The first thing that I told him was, 'bhagwan par bhi to ungli uth ti hai, hum to insaan hain (some even point fingers at the Almighty, we are only human). He took it very positively."

Suniel called it a bad phase

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"Where are all these trolls now? Does the hashtag exist anymore? Just 10 people here and there, putting out #Boycott Bollywood posts on social media doesn't make any sense anymore. It didn't even make any sense back in the day when it became a viral trend. I believe it was just a phase that we rode out. We just went through a bad patch," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, in January, during a sit-down with the UP chief minister, Suniel put forward some of the industry's grievances before him. Last year, in January, Shetty urged CM Adityanath to rid the industry of the viral social media trend, which affected the box-office business of some big films.

About the trend

In 2022, a section of the people on social media platforms started the trend before the release of big-budget films such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Liger, Brahmastra and Raksha Bandhan. The trend affected the box-office business of some of these films. Films like Liger and Brahmastra also faced boycott calls. However, Brahmastra did very good business at the box office, emerging as one of the highest-grossing films of 2022.

Suniel will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.