Sunita Ahuja says Govinda is ‘not good husband’, talks about his past mistakes: ‘Wife se zyada vo heroines ke saath...’

Bollywood actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, recently spoke about how hard it is to be a star's wife. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunita opened up about her marriage and Govinda's past mistakes, further confessing that she does not want Govinda as her husband in her next life. Sunita Ahuja talked about Govinda's past mistakes.

Sunita Ahuja opens up about Govinda's past mistakes

Sunita spoke about her husband’s past mistakes and said, “Apne aap ko sambhal ke rakhna chahiye. Jawani mein insaan galti karta hai, maine toh kiya hai, Govinda ne bhi kiya hai. Jab aapko certain age ho jaati hai, tab galtiyan karte ho, toh shobha nahi deta. Aur kyun karo, aapke sundar family hai, biwi hai, sundar bachche hain, toh kyun? (You have to keep yourself in check. When a person is young, it's fine to make mistakes. I have made them, and Govinda has made them too. But when you reach a certain age, those mistakes don't look good on you. Also, why make such mistakes when you have a beautiful family, a lovely wife, and wonderful children?).”

When asked if she ever confronted Govinda about it, Sunita explained that she loves her children deeply and only expects their love in return. She revealed that she does not have friends in her life and treats her children like her friends.

Further talking about Govinda, she said, “See, woh (Govinda) hero hain. Unka main kya bolun, wife log se zyada woh heroines ke saath time bitate hain. It takes you to become a very strong woman to be a star's wife. Aapko dil pathar ka banana padta hai. It took me 38 years of marriage to realise it. Jawani mein pata nahi tha (Govinda is a hero—what could I possibly say? He has spent more time with heroines than with his wife. It takes a very strong woman to be the wife of a star. You have to make your heart as hard as stone. It took me 38 years of marriage to realise this; I didn't understand it when I was young).”

Sunita admitted that Govinda is a good son and brother, but “not a good husband”, and therefore, she does not want him as her husband in the next life.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s relationship

Long before Govinda became a Bollywood star, Sunita fell in love with him, and the two tied the knot in 1987. They kept their marriage a secret until their daughter, Tina, was born in 1989. Later, in 1997, the couple welcomed their second child, actor Yashvardhan Ahuja. While Tina has already made her Bollywood debut, Yashvardhan is yet to enter the industry and will make his debut in a film directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam.

Earlier this year, there were rumours that Govinda and Sunita had called it quits after 38 years of marriage. Reports also suggested that Govinda was having an affair with a Marathi actor. However, the couple quashed the separation rumours when they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together.