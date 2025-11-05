Govinda apologises for Sunita Ahuja's ‘disparaging remarks’ against their family priest, calling him ‘chor’

Actor Govinda has condemned the recent statement made by his wife Sunita Ahuja against their family priest. He took to Instagram Stories to share a video statement, speaking at length about their priest's expertise and long connection with their family. Sunita Ahuja and Govinda have been married since 1987.

He said in the video, shared by India Today, "My wife made some inappropriate remarks about Pandit Mukesh Shukla during the podcast, and I strongly condemn them. I offer my sincere apologies. Pandit Mukesh Shukla and his family have stood by me in difficult times, and I have deep respect for him."

What did Sunita say?

Sunita had made their comments on Paras Chaabra's podcast. He was talking about fraud godmen when she said, "there’s one like that in our house too!”

Sunita said, “He is Govinda’s priest. He’s fake. He keeps suggesting new rituals and pujas and keeps charging money for them. ‘Yeh puja karao, aur ₹2 lakh do (get this puja done for ₹2 lakh)!’ I tell him so many times to do his own puja because his puja won’t help Govinda. I don’t believe in giving away ₹2 or 10 lakh for so-called rituals.”

She added, “It’s better to wake up early, pray yourself, and do your own puja. How can someone else’s donation or hawan help you? I don’t even let others donate on my behalf. I do it myself. I don’t believe in ‘give us ₹2 lakh, do this hawan, and your family will be fine.’ Sab chor log hote hai (They are all thieves).”

Sunita's comment on Govinda's friends and company

Sunita said, “Now Chichi has to lose weight and look good. His skin has gone bad. He should take care of himself, that’s my wish. He recently said that I am making three films, but I feel that the problem is he doesn’t get a good team. The circle that he sits in has fool writers that are less of writers and more fools. They make him a fool and give terrible advice. He doesn’t get good people, and they don’t like me because I say the truth. Mere baare mein sab uske kaan bharte rehte hain (everyone keeps filling his ears against me), and he believes everyone. I want to tell them that if you want to say something, say it on my face, not to him."

“It’s my heart’s wish that I want to make an old age home and some shelter for animals. I will make sure to do that with my own money. I will not take even a single rupee from Govinda because he won’t give money to me, but only his chamchas (bootlickers)," Sunita added.

About Govinda and Sunita

The latest tussle between Govinda and his wife comes amid long-circling rumours of their split.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s relationship began long before he became a household name in the 1990s. Sunita, who is related to Govinda through his maternal family, met him when they were both still very young. They married quietly in March 1987, choosing to keep the ceremony private at a time when Govinda was just stepping into films.

For several years, they kept their marriage under wraps, revealing it only after the birth of their daughter. They are parents to two children — daughter Tina Ahuja, who has acted in films, and son Yashvardhan Ahuja, who is currently preparing for his Bollywood debut.