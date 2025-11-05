Twinkle Khanna says Kajol went to Govinda's house to invite him for their chat show: ‘We worked really hard to get him’

Author Twinkle Khanna and actor Kajol recently started their chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on Prime Video. Many celebrities, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Chunky Panday, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Janhvi Kapoor, were part of the show as guests. Now speaking with The Nod Mag, Twinkle revealed which one of the guests was difficult to get on board for the show. Govinda and Chunky Panday appeared together on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol talk about Govinda being part of the show

The duo was asked how they planned their guest pairings. Kajol said, "Lots we wanted to get but haven’t. But I won’t give you the list right now. Hopefully, for the next season. We wanted the pairings that people would want to see, and some that we found interesting. There’s Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, which I thought was super interesting…”

Twinkle added Govinda and Chunky to the list. She added, "We worked really hard to get Govinda on the show. We called him so many times, Kajol went to his house. He’s an icon. And with Chunky, that combination, that’s nostalgic." The show premiered on September 25, with new episodes releasing every Thursday.

What Govinda had said on the show

On the show, Govinda talked about the next step in his career, how in life things came to a standstill, and there were articles that his time was up. He said, "At times, life comes to a standstill. Aap kitna bhi acchi planning kar lijiye, aap kitne acchi dialogue likhwa lijiye, gaane karwa lijiye, par woh kamiyab tab hote hain jab ek mahoul taiyaar hota hain (No matter how good a planning you do, or make promising the script or lyrics or dialogues, a film won't be successful when the environment is right)."

"I feel like artists are living in a womb. We think that we are born once, but we are fortunate to be born again and again. Kahi kahi lekh aaya ki, 'Govinda gaya, Govinda gaya.' Maine socha chalo ek picture shuru karte hai (There were some articles that said, 'Govinda's time is up.' I thought, let's produce a movie). I started Aa Gaya Hero. Before that, I met David Dhawan, and he suggested that let's make a film with Sohail. The hero would be Salman. That's how Partner came up," he had added.