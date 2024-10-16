Sunny Deol reacts as his wife Pooja makes a rare social media appearance

Actor Sunny Deol has reacted after his elder son Karan Deol shared an unseen picture with his mother, Pooja Deol. Taking to Instagram recently, Karan posted the photo as the duo posed for the camera. (Also Read | When Sunny Deol opened up on his wife Pooja Deol not being in limelight: ‘She always had liberty to make her decisions’) Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol shared a new photo with his mother, Pooja Deol.

Karan shares pic with mom, Sunny reacts

In the picture, Pooja wore a blue shirt, cream trousers and open-toe sliders. She also carried a bag. Karan Deol was seen in a black shirt, matching pants and white shoes. Both of them smiled as they stood outdoors.

Sharing the picture, Karan wrote, "Best time is time spent with your mom (red heart and hug face emojis)." Reacting to the post Sunny and Bobby Deol posted red heart emojis.

About Karan, Pooja and Sunny

Sunny tied the knot with Pooja in 1984. They have two sons--Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol. While Karan made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He also starred in Velle (2021) and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013). Rajveer's first Bollywood film is Dono which released last year.

When Sunny spoke about Pooja

Speaking with Deccan Chronicle in 2013, Sunny shared if Pooja, his mother, Prakash Deol, and his brother-actor Bobby Deol’s wife, Tanya Deol, were asked by the men in the family not to be in the limelight.

He had said, "That’s not true. Neither my mother nor my wife was forced to stay away from the limelight. My wife is her own person. She has always had the liberty to make her own decisions. To not make public appearances is her own call. Like I said, neither my father nor I have forced the women in our family to follow our rules."

About Sunny, Karan's films

Sunny was last seen with Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma. He also has the war drama Border 2 alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The sequel, to be directed by Anurag Singh, is backed by JP Dutta alongside Bhushan Kumar.

Sunny will be next seen collaborating with Aamir Khan and director Rajkumar Santoshi for an upcoming film Lahore, 1947. Aamir will only be producing the film with his production house Aamir Khan Productions. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also part of the film.