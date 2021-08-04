Sunny Deol's debut film Betaab completes 38 years, actor celebrates with throwback pic

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol celebrated the completion of 38 years of his debut film Betaab. He took a trip down the memory lane and shared an old still from the film.

The Border star took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture featuring him from Betaab. He captioned the post, "Betaab 1983 4th aug."

In the old photograph shared by the Gadar star, the then 27-year-old actor can be seen sitting on a wooden fence with a scenic landscape in the background.

Released on August 5, 1983, the film featured Sunny and fellow debutante Amrita Singh as two youngsters who fall in love despite the class difference between their families. Sunny received a Filmfare Best Actor Award nomination for his performance.

The film was a box-office success and its songs Jab Hum Jawan Honge, Tumne Dee Awaaz and Badal Yun Garajta Hai were chartbusters.

As per reports, the actor-turned-politician has been roped in to star in R Balki's upcoming psychological thriller.