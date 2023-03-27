Sunny Hinduja: People should not play safe and create content they believe in

Sunny Hinduja is known as Sandeep bhaiya from the world of Aspirants, and Milind from The Family Man, and was most recently seen as an antagonist in Shehzada. But he says exploring darker shades was not at all about breaking away from any kind of stereotype.

Sunny Hinduja was last seen in Shehzada

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I don’t think the decision to play the role of an antagonist was about getting into an image or I’m doing a stereotype. I like to go with the flow,” Hinduja says, adding, “I always believe that the role chooses me. I believe the universe has a plan for me, and all I should do is perform each character with 100% honesty, it doesn’t matter if it’s a positive or a negative role.”

Opening up about the response he got for the role, the actor says, “The response has been really overwhelming. I have been getting a lot of calls and a lot of compliments, and I am really happy with the kind of love I have gotten from the people. It is their love that keeps me going and encourages me to do better and the best every time”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When it comes to his career, he wants to be challenged, which has turned out to be the most important driving factor while sieving through scripts.

“As an artist and an actor, I am challenged every day. It’s not that easy to slip into any character, it’s a process with its fair share of challenges. I love to explore the journey of playing a character and it is a very intense process. I expect a lot from myself and love the challenges that come everyday with every scene and each new character,” says the actor.

Hinduja came into the spotlight with web projects -- Aspirants and The Family Man, and is happy to see the medium gain more prominence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The OTT world is constantly evolving and changing. After the lockdown, the OTT content is, in my opinion, being consumed by a lot of people. Such different genres of content are being showcased now. It caters to a variety of audience.The best part is that everyone is now more eager to consume good-quality content, and OTT has also raised the bar…. Everyone now wants to work on OTT because its audience will only grow,” he says, adding, “The digital world has evolved at a very fast pace in the last couple of years, and I am sure we all will grow further from here on. All I want is people to not play safe and create the content they believe in.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}