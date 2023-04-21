Sunny Kaushal doesn't understand why people compare him to Vicky Kaushal: ‘Hum bhai hai aur…’

One can love actor Sunny Kaushal or hate him but you cannot ignore him in his latest Netflix film, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the actor talks about his film, feedback from the audience and what his brother Vicky Kaushal told him before working with co-star Yami Gautam in the film. (Also read: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga review)

Sunny Kaushal with Vicky Kaushal at latter's wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga focuses on a flight attendant (Yami Gautam) who gets tricked by her boyfriend (Sunny Kaushal) and is made to smuggle diamonds. They decide to steal the diamonds instead but their heist goes wrong when their flight gets hijacked. It is streaming on Netflix.

After watching Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Many people talked about your character being a ‘chalta firta (walking)’ red flag. Do you take it as a compliment?

Yes, that's the whole point. When they were narrating the script, I could see all the red flags actually. He is checking all the points that need to be done for wooing the girl. He is at the right place at the right time. She is vegan, he is vegan too. Both like the same coffee. Her car stopped working and he helped. I just realised that this guy is a maniac. He deliberately did those things.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a viewer, I was really satisfied when in the end Neha stages the hijack. There was so much satisfaction to see Ankit trashed and battered in a hospital in the end. I thought it would be a great test to see how much I can make people believe that I am like that. The love story was deliberately kept like a run-off-the-mill Bollywood story.

Have you ever been tricked by someone in life?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not at the level of our film (Laughs). I cannot say I was tricked…but…when I was in college I was dating a girl. Mujhe bohot bara dhakka laga tha (I was shocked). We were together for two months and then she went back to her ex-boyfriend. Hum aashiqi hai, dil hanth me leke ghumte hai (I am a die hard romantic). I was like ‘How could you do this?’ That's when I felt a little tricked. I am sure she didn’t do it deliberately. I was over it in 15 days. I was just 17-18.

How would you describe Yami Gautam as a co-star? She worked with you and your brother

Yami is amazing as a co-star. You see it in the film, it takes a lot of talent, and awareness about your craft. She has a great focus. I had never worked with Yami before and I had to play her lover. We had to look like we have been together for quite some time. When I went to the sets for the first time, it wasn’t like I had to break the ice. I said ‘Hi’ to her and we just started talking about the scene. I really love this about her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In many scenes, I am pulling or manhandling her. I was like ‘Isse bura na lag jaye (hope she doesn’t mind)’. It wasn’t easy for both of us. I had to be careful and concentrate on the scene and not be like ‘Oh bhi lag jayegi (she might get hurt).’

Ever thought she would be so chilled out and easy to work with?

Yes, you get to know these things just by looking at people’s work. She has worked with Vicky in Uri. Maine Vicky se bhi baat kari thi (I had asked Vicky as well). He said she is fantastic. It’s a small industry, right?

We all know how the Kaushals are close to each other. You have seen your father struggling, and then came Vicky. Have you ever felt like you don’t want to be in this field?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kabhi waisa laga hi nahi (never felt like doing anything else). The idea of a 9-5 wasn’t in us. The creative streak was there in us, it comes naturally. We were culturally imbibed since childhood. We used to participate in cultural activities. It has influenced our academics. I and Vicky came to the industry at the same time. It’s not like I came after him. My movie was released a year after his. We never had any pressure. Even my dad says ‘jis industry ne itni barkat di hai inte saalo se (the industry has given us a lot), now my sons are part of it, I couldn’t have asked for more.’

Didn’t you also want to become a chartered accountant?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No, I never wanted to become a CA. I was studying.

After Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, I was reading reviews on Reddit. Some said it's too soon to judge you. Were you ever bothered by comparisons with your brother?

No, it doesn’t bother me. It becomes very easy when you come from the same family. At the end of the day, how I view it is that they are comparing two contemporaries, two actors. Apart from being brothers, we are actors at the end of the day. This is our profession, it is different and exclusive from our relationship. Hum bhai hai aur woh toh change nahi hoga (nothing will change between us). Both made careers out of passion and it doesn’t effect our real life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They compare but I don’t understand why. You can compare me with any other actor. Two people, even if they are born in the same house, they are two different people. They have different ways of seeing the world. They have different experiences, and craft which in turn influences how they are as an actor. Just because we are brothers doesn’t mean, someone’s up or the other is down. I am unable to understand if this is happening just because we are born into the same family.

Also, it’s a given question that I understand. But I never felt pressured. If people think it’s too soon to judge me, they can take time. Maybe with my next film, I will be able to change their views or maybe not. That’s completely fine.

People might compare you with your father or brother, but you had your own timeline. Your acting career began with Sunshine Music Tours And Travels in 2016. Was it easier back then?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

My journey wasn’t easy but I didn’t want it any other way.

Your next is Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba with Taapsee Pannu. Are you nervous or excited?

I am so excited for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. I would be stupid to not be a part of it. I am a huge fan of thrillers, mysteries and. I have always imagined myself in a character that Kanika (Dhillon) has written. The way she has done it is brilliant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON