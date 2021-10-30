Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Kaushal: I would be lying if I say this is exactly how I envisioned my career
bollywood

Sunny Kaushal: I would be lying if I say this is exactly how I envisioned my career

Actor Sunny Kaushal has no qualms about the length of the role as long as he gets to entertain his audience, whether on OTT platforms or in films.
Actor Sunny Kaushal was recently seen in the film Shiddat.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 04:45 PM IST
By Rishabh Suri

Actor Sunny Kaushal’s career hasn’t been conventional. Instead of waiting for a commercial potboiler for his debut, the actor began his journey with a web show, Official Chukyagiri and an independent film, Sunshine Music Tours and Travel (2016).

Unlike other actors, the 32-year-old doesn’t say it was deliberate. “I would be lying if I say this is exactly how I envisioned it (my career). I was like everyone, with stars in my eyes, and thought I’d make my debut with a film which has action, I would dance on songs, we all wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan. But obviously, once you spend time here, reality sets in. You realise it’s not so glossy, you have to concentrate on your job and do what you get.”

However, Kaushal doesn’t believe that one “doesn’t have the power of choice”. He adds, “But I didn’t let that unrealistic notion preside and thank God I let go of that perception. Once I did that and avenues opened.”

RELATED STORIES

His recently released film, Shiddat was set for a theatrical release but due to the pandemic, it premiered on the web.

Ask the actor if he had any qualm and he replies, “We shot this film in 2019 and early 2020. Then came the Covid lockdown. It was a big screen experience, but in front of the pandemic and watching films, this problem is very small. Whether it would be in theatres or on OTT…you have to entertain people. I was excited and thankful that at least we had a platform to showcase the film. OTT platforms are like a blessing.”

Before Shiddat, Kaushal had also been seen in multi-starrers like Gold (2018), and his last release Bhangraa Paa Le (2020) didn’t manage to perform well theatrically. He asserts that the length of the role doesn’t dissuade him.

“In Gold, I had a substantial part. I was fortunate enough to be there, working with director Reema Kagti and everyone. I auditioned for it. Then I did The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, a web show directed by Kabir Khan. In the last two-three years, we have seen such amazing work happening in our industry. There is equal amount of love, regardless of the platform,” he concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Malvika Raaj, young Poo from K3G, makes debut as lead with Squad. See first look

5

Birthday girl Ananya Panday's childhood pics

Rakhi Sawant kisses Prem Chopra's fractured hand, his reaction is hilarious

Sanjay Mishra reveals what made him quit Bollywood once, work at roadside dhaba
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP