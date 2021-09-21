Sunny Kaushal speculates on origins of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif roka rumours: 'There’s no news, so let’s print this'

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's engagement rumours cropped up last month and it was reported that the two had even had a ‘roka’ ceremony at his home. Katrina's team swiftly denied the reports, clarifying that she was on her way to Turkey to shoot for upcoming movie, Tiger 3.

The rumours were not without context. For more than a year, Katrina and Vicky are rumoured to be in a relationship. They are spotted at each other's houses and even went on a trip to Alibaug with their siblings--Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal.

Now, in an interview, Sunny revealed the reactions of his relatives on hearing about the rumours. He said that no one was really miffed about not being invited to the imaginary roka.

“It wasn’t anything like that, everybody knew it was nothing. I think, within a few hours they had clarified about it too. We don’t know how that whole thing even started. We just woke up in the morning and there was this news, and then everyone was like, ‘what is this?’ It was like the newspaper saying, ‘Today, there’s no news, so let’s print this',” he said in an interview to Film Companion.

In another interview with SpotboyE, Sunny had said, “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’.”

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor earlier seemed to have confirmed that Vicky and Katrina were indeed dating. During an appearance on Zoom’s By Invite Only, he was asked to name a Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes is true. “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it,” he had said.