Sunny Leone: Don’t compare myself with anyone, I think about what’s on my plate

Excited to be back at work after a difficult 2020, Sunny Leone is looking forward to a great year professionally. With handful of projects and talks going on for some more, the actor has started the ride with renewed vigour.

“I think in 2021 a lot of things have been planned and a lot of things unexpected as well. Taking a break for so long one doesn’t know what’s going to happen. I feel grateful to have work at hand. So with everything that’s happening in the world, with coronavirus and people wanting to get back to work, I’m hoping this year is going to be better and filled with surprises for everyone,” she says.

Apart from her film Koka Kola releasing this year, Leone has Vikram Bhatt’s Anamika, a TV reality show and a film down South.

“I’m not taking it slow and booked for at least next six months straight. I’m happy. Going back to shooting is absolutely amazing. I’m also grateful to have work amid the pandemic,” adds Leone

Charting her own path in the industry, the 39-year-old doesn’t believe in competition or getting worried by the number of projects her contemporaries are working on.

“I don’t look at what other people are doing or the choices they’re making. I look at myself and my own family, what I need to do and how I need to get through my day. Also, what’s on my plate and what choices I need to make. It’s as simple as that. I don’t compare myself with anybody else. I want to live my life the way I want to, do better work and enjoy my family,” says the actor, adding that she’s content with the kind of characters she’s being offered right now.

Ask if she too feels that there are not many female-fronted stories being made in Bollywood and Leone replies, “Most of the things I do are female centric or female fronted, so with that said I would’ve to not agree. As far as playing strong women characters are concerned, I think it’s more about the story. Whether it’s a strong female or someone who’s weak or isn’t making it through… it really just depends on the story. That’s the great thing about cinema and now digital has paved the way where we can play any character we want. So women can be strong, vulnerable, amazing or glamorous. I think it’s a mix of everything that matters now and not just one type of strong woman.”

