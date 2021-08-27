Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sunny Leone performs Dhunuchi dance with Helen on Dance Dance Junior 2, watch

Sunny Leone recently performed the traditional Dhunuchi dance when she appeared on the Bengali dance reality show Dance Dance Junior 2.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Sunny Leone shared pictures of her recent appearance on Dance Dance Junior 2.

Sunny Leone recently came on the sets of the Bengali dance reality show, Dance Dance Junior 2. She joined veteran actor Helen, Remo D'Souza and Mithun Chakraborty, among others, for the season finale episode. On Friday, Sunny took to Instagram and shared a few memorable moments from the episode, including pictures of her performing the traditional Dhunuchi dance.

In the pictures, Sunny, Helen, Mithun and Remo joined the show's judges Dev Adhikari and Monami Ghosh to perform the dance. While Sunny was dressed in a blue ensemble, Helen wore a green saree. A video of their dance was also shared by a fan on Instagram.

Besides the dance, Sunny was also photographed having a conversation with Helen, hugging the yesteryear star, and seeing something on Remo's phone, among other things. She shared the picture with the caption, "It was an honour to share the stage with these legends!! @remodsouza @mithunchakrabortyofficial, Helen Ji, @imdevadhikari @monami_ghosh."

Sunny has been busy with the shoot of her first Tamil film titled Shero. She has been sharing behind-the-scenes videos and pictures from the sets. Earlier this month, she also shared the poster of the film in which she posed with a bruise on her forehead. She wrote in the caption, "Survival is my Revenge !! Showcasing the first look of my first Tamil movie #SHERO #SunnyLeone #Shero #Sheromovie #Firstlook #poster #tamil #hindi #telugu #malayalam #kannada I can’t wait for you guys to watch it!!!" The film is written and directed by Sreejith Vijayan.

Apart from Shero, Sunny is currently seen on the reality show MTV Splitsvilla. The actor is hosting the 13th season of the show with Rannvijay Singha. The duo, along with the crew, filmed the new season in Kerala earlier this year, with a bio-bubble created for the team.

sunny leone helen mithun chakraborty remo dsouza
