Sunny Leone: Some production houses and people still reluctant to work with me

It’s been a decade since actor Sunny Leone embarked on a journey in Bollywood, opening a new chapter in her life, but there are days when her past life comes back to haunt her. However, she says has learnt not to get bothered by these hiccups.

Leaving her career in the adult film industry of the West, Leone started her Bollywood journey with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2, going on to create a name in the industry, and an empire for herself.

“As (compared to the) person who entered the industry in 2012, I am a completely different person from then. And I think for the better. I love being here, I love this industry. I’m happy for all the work that I’ve gotten to do and lots of good choices and lots of bad choices,” Leone says.

The 41-year-old continues, “But within those bad choices, good things did come out of it. And there has been a huge learning curve and being able to meet some of the most amazing people and knowing that this is my home. I love every second of it. I had no idea that I would love it as much as I did when I first moved here. I am ever grateful to all the fans who supported me because without them I really would not be here”.

Coming from Canada, Leone, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, took the reality TV route with a stint in one of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss to come into the spotlight in India. Since then, she has featured in projects such as Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Raees, Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone and Ragini MMS Returns. Now, she has also signed a project with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

She is thankful for all the people who took a chance at a time when so many people from the industry where reluctant to work with her.

“When I entered the industry, yes, a lot of people were reluctant to work with me. But there were lots of people who wanted to work with me… In that way, some of the more famous production houses and people are still probably reluctant to work with me,” reveals the mother of three, but that doesn’t bother her.

She explains, “But that’s okay. I’m completely fine with it. I believe that at some point, maybe I might get a chance to work with some of these people. And I’m excited about it. I thank Anurag and his team for picking up the phone and giving me a chance and letting me audition for this part. It is really just about someone giving you the chance. And this is the perfect moment of how life changes and how the whole dynamic of my career, I believe, would change after working with somebody like him”.

Recently, she was in Canada recently for an event celebrating south Asian arts — the same country where she was ridiculed for her life choices at one point.

“For me, this is from where to where moment. People in these towns used to say so many bad things and write me nasty letters. It was a time where people were trying to figure out why I was who I was. Now, to get this moment of such a grand acceptance on such a big level, where I am going to Canada, representing the city and youth centres, and being able to be there and just enjoy being celebrated instead of being scrutinised for my choices in life is going to be a very amazing moment for myself and for my family,” she says with pride.