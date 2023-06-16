Sunny Singh on working in Adipurush: ‘Got to work with Prabhas, he's is now like an elder brother to me’

Actor Sunny Singh plays the role of Prabhas' onscreen younger brother Laxman in the new epic film Adipurush. He has now said that working on the film together made them grow closer, and added that they'd even get emotional during certain scenes. (Also read: Adipurush likely to make an opening day collection of ₹45-50 crore) Adipurush will release in India on June 16

Sunny as Prabhas' Laxman

Prabhas plays Raghav aka Lord Ram in Om Raut's Adipurush that is loosely based on the Hindi mythological epic Ramayan. Kriti Sanon plays Janaki/Sita while Sunny is Laxman and Saif Ali Khan is Lankesh in the film.

Sunny told Indian Express in an interview, “Adipurush is also special to me because I got to work with Prabhas who is now like an elder brother to me. We hit it off from day one and he would always be around for me. So when we shot some scenes together, we used to get emotional as we felt like two brothers going through that situation in reality.”

Sunny-Prabhas equation

Sunny added that the two actors would get emotional while delivering their lines during the shoot and there were also scenes that did not have dialogues but needed them to emote instead. He added, “There were times we had to do scenes without saying a single line, by just looking at each other. We also had to imagine a lot because we shot on a blue screen so that was a constant challenge and a very different experience for all of us.”

Sunny also told the English daily that did not have any clue about the cast, or the scale of the film when it was first offered to him. All he knew was that it was Laxman's role, and that in itself was huge enough for Sunny.

Adipurush release and box office

Adipurtush released across the globe in more than 6000 screens and around 4000 screens of these are in India. Trade experts have predicted a bumper opening ranging from ₹40 to 50 crore on the first day of the film's release on June 16.

