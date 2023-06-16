Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Singh on working in Adipurush: ‘Got to work with Prabhas, he's is now like an elder brother to me’

Sunny Singh on working in Adipurush: ‘Got to work with Prabhas, he's is now like an elder brother to me’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 16, 2023 11:38 AM IST

Sunny Singh talks about his experience of shooting with Prabhas in Adipurush, as brothers. Prabhas plays Raghav while Sunny essays Laxman in the film.

Actor Sunny Singh plays the role of Prabhas' onscreen younger brother Laxman in the new epic film Adipurush. He has now said that working on the film together made them grow closer, and added that they'd even get emotional during certain scenes. (Also read: Adipurush likely to make an opening day collection of 45-50 crore)

Adipurush will release in India on June 16
Adipurush will release in India on June 16

Sunny as Prabhas' Laxman

Prabhas plays Raghav aka Lord Ram in Om Raut's Adipurush that is loosely based on the Hindi mythological epic Ramayan. Kriti Sanon plays Janaki/Sita while Sunny is Laxman and Saif Ali Khan is Lankesh in the film.

Sunny told Indian Express in an interview, “Adipurush is also special to me because I got to work with Prabhas who is now like an elder brother to me. We hit it off from day one and he would always be around for me. So when we shot some scenes together, we used to get emotional as we felt like two brothers going through that situation in reality.”

Sunny-Prabhas equation

Sunny added that the two actors would get emotional while delivering their lines during the shoot and there were also scenes that did not have dialogues but needed them to emote instead. He added, “There were times we had to do scenes without saying a single line, by just looking at each other. We also had to imagine a lot because we shot on a blue screen so that was a constant challenge and a very different experience for all of us.”

Sunny also told the English daily that did not have any clue about the cast, or the scale of the film when it was first offered to him. All he knew was that it was Laxman's role, and that in itself was huge enough for Sunny.

Adipurush release and box office

Adipurtush released across the globe in more than 6000 screens and around 4000 screens of these are in India. Trade experts have predicted a bumper opening ranging from 40 to 50 crore on the first day of the film's release on June 16.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prabhas adipurush
prabhas adipurush
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out