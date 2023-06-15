Adipurush box office prediction: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-starrer may open with 40-50 crore on day one

Upcoming film Adipurush is likely to break records at the box office and may make an opening collection of ₹40 to ₹50 crore on day one of the release on June 16. Directed by Om Raut, the film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. (Also read| Adipurush shocks audiences: US premiere before India release leaves fans in awe) Adipurush is expected to make a huge opening at the ticket windows as it releases on June 16.

Opening day prediction

Producer and film business expert Girish Johar said he expects the film to open huge - the hype around the film is combined with the fact that the film will release in more than 4000 screens across all languages in India. "The audience has liked the new and revised trailer. It is based on our legendary epic Ramayan. It is a family outing, I am expecting a huge opening that may be ranging between ₹45 and 50 crore (or perhaps more) for all languages combined."

Opening weekend prediction

He added that if the film does not meet the expectations, the numbers can tumble down over the weekend. "If the film is good, the collections for the second day can go up to ₹60 crore and the day three numbers can go to ₹70 crore. Assuming the overseas (audience) likes the film, Adipurush can make anything around ₹150-170 crore worldwide for the weekend, for all languages. But the numbers can be unreachable if the film is not good enough, and the audience does not identify with it."

Ticket price rise

Several multiplexes have inflated their ticket prices for Adipurush and luxury seats in Delhi's multiplexes have gone up to ₹2000. Talking about the effect of such changes, Girish said, “Yes, the prices have been increased and Prabhas is a huge star in the south so (they wish to encash on his popularity). But, it is all related to expectations - the price rise can help or be a deterrent if the audience does not find value for money in the film. I really hope the film turns out to be good.”

Advance booking for Adipurush

The advance booking for Adipurush started in India on June 11 and the film has already bagged roughly ₹3.5 crore through advance ticket sales in India.

As per a statement from the producers of the film, Adipurush collected nearly $16000 in advance booking in Australian & New Zealand markets almost a week ahead of the release.

Heavily inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, Adipurush features Prabhas as Raghav (another name for Lord Ram) and Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita). Saif plays the role of Lankesh - the lord of Lanka, Ravan. The film has received a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.

