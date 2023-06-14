Adipurush tickets sell for 2000 in Delhi, Mumbai; multiple first day shows sold out

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush is still two days away from release but tickets are already selling fast. As per a new report, multiple first day first shows are going house full and tickets are selling as high as ₹2000 in metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai. (Also read: Adipurush trailer: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film brings back the timeless saga) Prabhas and Kriti Sanon at the pre-release event of the upcoming movie Adipurush, in Tirupati.(PTI)

Headlined by Prabhas, Adipurush is the big-budget feature adaptation of Ramayana. The multilingual period saga will hit the screens in 3D across the globe on June 16. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.

Grab your tickets quick

As per a report in Times Now, some theatre seats are selling for ₹2000 even for first day shows. In Delhi's PVR: Vegas LUXE, Dwarka, ₹2000 tickets are already sold out as are ₹1800 tickets for PVR Select City Walk (Gold). In Noida, tickets as high as ₹1650 are available at PVR Gold Logix City Centre. For comparison, The Flash tickets are available at ₹1150 at PVR Gold Logix City Centre. Of course, cheaper tickets at around ₹250 are also available at some, less luxe theatres.

In Mumbai, tickets are selling at ₹2000 for all shows at Maison PVR: Living Room, Luxe, Jio World Drive, BKC. Kolkata and Bangalore paint a similar picture but tickets are available for much cheaper in Chennai and Hyderabad.

Celebs donating tickets

Recently, it was announced that Ranbir would donate 10,000 Adipurush tickets for underprivileged kids. On Thursday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Xclusiv… Ranbir Kapoor to book 10,000 tickets of ‘Adipurush’ for underprivileged children."

Later, Tollywood producer Abhishek Agarwal announced to donate 10,000 tickets of Adipurush. The tickets would be given to government schools, orphanages and old age homes across Telangana.

Adipurush courted controversy, including boycott calls, over the depiction of Hindu deities and the buzz cut sported by Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh when the teaser released in October last year. Adipurush was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was pushed to January 12,2023. In a recent interview with PTI, Raut said they have utilised the additional time to improve the VFX of the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON