Supriya Pathak poses like daughter Sanah Kapur in same outfit on vacation; Seema Pahwa reacts to their 'great' pic

Supriya Pathak and daughter Sanah Kapur are currently vacationing in the mountains. Sanah took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a collage of her picture and that of her mom posing in the same outfit, at the same location. Both of them are seen posing in a pink and white dress, standing by the poolside, with their hands on their waist. Also read: Interview: Sanah Kapur says its 'much easier' to work with mom Supriya Pathak than dad Pankaj Kapur

Sharing a collage of their pictures, Sanah wrote on Instagram, “Control C - Control V (wink emoji and hearts emoji)...”

Sanah Kapur shared a collage also featuring her mom Supriya Pathak.

Sanah's mother-in-law and actor Seema Pahwa showered the post with heart emoticons and wrote, “Wah great.” A fan commented, “Ayee I love this!! What a picture and what a caption!” Another wrote, “Like mother like daughter… love u both….” One more said, “Prettiest ladies”. Many also called them “cuties” in the comments section.

Sanah Kapur made her acting comeback with Saroj Ka Rishta last year. She played the role of a plus size girl trying hard to shed weight in order to woo a man while her trainer loved her the way she was. Supriya played her mother in the film. Sanah had made her debut alongside half-brother Shahid Kapoor in the 2015 film Shaandaar. It was directed by her actor-filmmaker father Pankaj Kapur.

Last year, Supriya Pathak was seen in a web series titled Home Shanti. She was cast opposite Manoj Pahwa, who is now Sanah's father-in-law in real life. Sanah got married to Manoj's son and her childhood friend Mayank Pahwa last year.

In an interview with Hindustan Times last year, Sanah was asked about her experience of working with both her parents. She said, “It is much easier to work with mom than dad, because she is very chill and she is my best friend. It is great working with her, the whole set would come alive when she was on set. With dad, I would just watch him.”

