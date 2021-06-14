Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Fans and admirers make sure that the legacy continues

His sudden passing on June 14 last year send shockwaves not only in the film industry but was heartbreaking for all Sushant Singh Rajput fans all across the globe. But throughout the last one year ardent followers of the late actor have tried to do their best to keep his memory alive in their hearts. While one fan had paid homage to Rajput’s interest in science and astronomy by naming a star after him, there is another who created a life-size wax statute of him. There also several fan clubs of the actor who are doing philanthropic work in his remembrance.

Susanta Ray o Roy, wax sculptor. Asansol, West Bengal

Both me and my daughter were always a huge fan of Sushant Singh Rajput. I liked him because he is my namesake and also he was a great actor and we’re both artists. I felt some sort of connect with him because of that. When I heard the news of his death I was shocked, I just could not believe and I then decided that I have to honour him in some way or the other. That is when I decided to make his full length wax statue. There is no other wax statue of Sushant anywhere in the world. This is a very popular attraction at my museum and people from all over come, especially so many of his fans, to get a picture clicked with the statue. This is my tribute to Sushant and something that is going to always remain special for me.

Shivangi, administrator of a fan club

It has been the emotionally toughest times. But I thought of starting something in his name to honour him. He has always been a big hearted person and I thought as a fan club, we need to carry that forward. So I started the initiative where in I have been making handmade stuff and selling them and then earnings from this has been used for feeding the needy. I have distributed food items amongst the people who unfortunately have to live on the streets. There have been many SSRians (fans of Sushant Singh Rajput) who have helped in this initiative and who contribute regularly. Right now our only aim as SSRians to to continue the stand and fight for his justice. Right now every SSRian wants only that.