Sushmita Sen's daughters told her they 'don’t want a father' when she floated the idea of her marriage

Sushmita Sen has been receiving acclaim for her performance in the web series Taali. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sushmita opened up about adopting her daughters, Renee and Alisah, and how they reacted when she asked whether she should get married. (Also read: Sushmita Sen says she was called a ‘bad influence’ in ‘90s for speaking her mind: ‘The haww element still remains’)

What Sushmita said

Sushmita Sen with daughters Alisah and Renee.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, when Sushmita was asked if her kids miss a father figure, she said, "Not at all. Because, they don't have a father figure. You only miss what you have. If you have never had it.. the concept is... Now when I suggest to them that I should get married, they will be like, ‘What? For what? I don’t want a father’. But I may want a husband, it may have nothing to do with you! So we joke about that a lot. They don’t miss a father. They have Tata, my father and their grandfather. That is everything for them. Anytime they need to have a father figure and a great example, he is the man.”

Sushmita's recent post

Recently, Sushmita penned a note for Renee on Instagram. Sushmita's daughter had voiced the powerful song used in the trailer of the show. She wrote, "Life comes a full circle!!! My baby girl @reneesen47 graces her voice to rendering this powerful Mantra #mahamrityunjaya Her voice & my face…together in the trailer of Taali. I of course have goosebumps every time I listen to it. Thank you Shona, for choosing to be a part of this very special Tribute…and for doing it with so much love! You make me proud! Thank you all for the avalanche of love & inclusion with which you have received #Taali I am truly overwhelmed to say the least! A big shout out to @shreegaurisawant & our Transgender community for keeping the faith with so much courage! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga"

About Taali

Sushmita plays the role of Shreegauri Sawant in the web series Taali, which is based on the life and struggles of the transgender activist. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film stated, "Taali expectedly circles back to the historic decision of the Indian Supreme Court that transgender individuals are a Third Gender. The rousing denouement arrives agreeably, but without really allowing any room for dialogue. Even after seven episodes, Gauri somehow stands a good distance away. This is a show that only wants to celebrate her, not understand her. So invested is Taali in presenting an overall, objective figure of inspiration that it forgets how Gauri is also a living, breathing entity- wholly deserving of a rich, subjective inner life."

