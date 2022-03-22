Sushmita Sen and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl seen together for first time post-breakup, he shields actor from crowd. Watch

Actor Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl were spotted together in Mumbai for the first time after their break-up in December last year. Sushmita's younger daughter Alisah Sen also accompanied them. Several videos and pictures of Sushmita, Rohman, and Alisah were shared online by paparazzi and fan accounts. (Also Read | Sushmita Sen dances it out with daughters Renee and Alisah in new video, ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl comments. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video, posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Sushmita, Rohman Shawl, and Alisah were seen stepping out of a building together. As the crowd asked her to pose with Rohman, Sushmita was seen waving and smiling at them. She then posed for selfies with her fans. Rohman was seen, at first, helping Alisah get inside the car. He then came and stood near Sushmita.

As people crowded the actor, Rohman was seen guarding her by keeping his hands around her. He stood behind Sushmita and extended his hands to the front making a barrier so that she wouldn't get hurt. Rohman kept his hands like that and escorted Sushmita to the car until she stepped inside.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sushmita was seen sitting in the front seat, while Rohman sat behind her. Alisah sat next to him in the back seat. Sushmita was seen smiling and folding her hands to her fans who took her pictures. Both Sushmita and Rohman were dressed in denim shirts and black pants. Sushmita also tied her hair and carried a bag. Alisah was seen in a striped T-shirt, blue denims, a jacket, and sneakers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote in the comments section, "The way Roman protects her." Another person said, "Wooowww best boyfriend." "Wooooow!!! They are together again," commented another person.

An Instagram user said, "Even after break up..how concerned he is for her." "What a caring person she has. She is also sooo adorable and deserves the true care," commented a fan. "So sweet of him to do that," said another. "Hope they are back together," wrote another person.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On December 23, Sushmita took to Instagram to announce her break-up with Rohman, amid rumours that they had parted ways. Sharing a selfie also featuring Rohman, she had written "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." Rohman had reacted to the post by saying, "Always” along with a heart emoji.

Sushmita was last seen in the crime thriller series Aarya 2. The show also features Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das and Ankur Bhatia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON