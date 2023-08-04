Sushmita Sen says absence of a dad never created imbalance in her daughters' lives: ‘You don’t miss what you never had’

Actor Sushmita Sen recently clarified one misconception about her personal life. While some might think that there is an ‘imbalance’ in her daughters' lives due to not having a father, she explained why it is not the same for them. However, she admitted that having a father figure is important. Also read: Sushmita Sen dances in front of Eiffel Tower with Alisah

Sushmita on being a single mother

Sushmita Sen has two daughters, Renee and Alisah.

Sushmita was asked about a misconception about being a single mother. She told ETimes, “That..there is an imbalance if they grow up without a father. Fathers are important but like everything else in life, you don’t miss what you never had. So, the concept is different.”

Sushmita and her daughters

Sushmita Sen is a mother of two--Renee and Alisah. They are her adoptive daughters. While the actor adopted Renee when she was just 24, Alisah became a part of the family in 2010.

Sushmita on adoption

Talking about her decision, Sushmita had once revealed that many people had questioned her decision, however, she went ahead with it, not only once but twice. She called it the best decision of her life.

In a post on social media, Sushmita had said, "Renee was born from my heart when I was just 24 years old. It was a big decision!! Many questioned it. Why adoption? How will you raise a child without being married? Are you ready to be a single parent? You realise the impact this decision will have on your professional & personal life? The questioning & opinions were endless…"

She added, “And yet, I did what felt right in my heart. I knew I was ready to be a mother. And it turned out to be the best decision I ever made, one so profound…I made it twice!! Now I am blessed with two beautiful daughters: Renee and Alisah. I am who I am because I found the courage to follow my heart…seeking the right guidance, information & support that was needed when I needed it. I know these biases haven’t really stopped. But they shouldn’t stop you. This is a reminder to talk about them. Find YOUR answer.”

Sushmita Sen will be next seen in her upcoming series Taali. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the series is based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, played by Sushmita. It will release on the occasion of Independence Day.

