Sushmita Sen on her breakup: When I am in love, I am 100%, so when we leave, we must do that 100%

Actor Sushmita Sen has always believed in speaking her truth, be it about her professional life or personal life. That’s why she didn’t try to hide the truth about the end of her relationship with Rohman Shawl.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For me, closure is a big thing. When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye. Even if the person is there, because you have put them there. So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it’s a relationship,” says Sen, who announced her breakup with Shawl through social media earlier this month.

She continues, “Closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives. And yeah, the friendship always remains. At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible thing, it is really my life that I wasted”.

The 46-year-old is proud that she has learnt a lot from every relationship in her life. “I have grown in every relationship. So, it’s a beautiful thing to be able to speak your truth,” says the actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Opening up about it further, Sen confesses, “I’m 100% person. When I’m in love, I’m 100%. So, when we leave gracefully, we must do that 100%. Whatever the reason be, your life is not about being in a loop. The truth is incredible because it allows people to remain friends and to be good to each other. The world needs that love. There’s enough problems in it already”.

On the professional front, Sen is on a new career high with Aarya getting International Emmy nominations, and the success of Aarya 2. As she gets ready to bid adieu to 2021, she calls it a beautiful year, despite the health scare.

“I feel blessed. I came back after a 10 year hiatus with an author backed role, which has got overwhelming acceptance. It has not been a mixed, but beautiful year, from getting nominated internationally, and second season getting so much love,” she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moving on to her surgery, Sen says it was a health concern which she was ignoring for the past seven years. “By the end of filming Aarya 2, I knew that now we can’t delay this anymore. Look at how graceful my God is that in the middle of COVID, Europe opened, just so that I could have my surgery done”.

Concluding on a positive note, Sen confesses, “I’m entering 2022 as my healthiest, hopefully the fittest, I’ve ever been. With Aarya season three to look forward to, along with other things”.