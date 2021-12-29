Sushmita Sen posts about ‘life lessons’ after break-up with Rohman Shawl, daughter Renee reacts

Sushmita Sen, late night on Tuesday, shared a thought in an Instagram post. Sushmita captioned a photo of herself, from what appears to be the sets of Aarya, with a quote about ‘projection’ and ‘confidence’. She also added a bunch of hashtags to the post, mentioning phrases such as ‘life lessons’, ‘innate strength’, ‘staying true’ and ‘unshakeable.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Where projection ends… confidence begins,” wrote Sushmita. The 46-year- old actor recently announced her break-up with Rohman Shawl.

In the comments section, Sushmita received a shout-out from her elder daughter Renee, also an actor. “You’re on fire,” she wrote, adding the heart-eyes and red heart emojis. Sushmita replied: “Renee Fire Sen! I love you!” Sushmita is also a single mom to daughter Alisah.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Sushmita Sen posts cryptic message after breakup, talks about 'taking a risk to be happy'

Last week, Sushmita put an end to speculation about her relationship status, announcing her break-up with Rohman with this statement: “We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over… the love remains!” Responding to her post, Rohman wrote in the comments: “Always.” Sushmita and Rohman had started dating in 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Days after that, Sushmita penned a cryptic post about ‘taking risks’: “Taking a risk to survive takes Will…Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts. You got guts people, believe me, we all do! Let no one tell you otherwise!” She followed it up with another one of her thoughts recently: “I am terrified of passive acquiescence… I live in intensity.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, Sushmita made a comeback in acting with the web series Aarya. The second season of the show released earlier this month on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Hindustan Times review of Aarya 2 read: “Ram Madhvani's second release in two months, Aarya's season two tests your patience in more ways than one. From the shoddy performances by the supporting cast to conveniently changing moralities, a lot of things weigh down this crime drama. However, there are some good things to be found here, such as how Sushmita Sen is still the perfect fit as the urban mum with a ton of troubles, and that brilliant final episode, which comes so close to the craziness of Breaking Bad, you almost want to ring up Madhvani and ask him why could not the rest of it have been like this?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON