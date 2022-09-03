Sushmita Sen reacts as brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa call off divorce

Sushmita Sen has shared that she is elated with her brother Rajeev Sen and sister-in-law Charu Asopa's decision to call off their divorce. After Rajeev and Charu announced on social media that they have decided to work on their marriage, Sushmita reacted to the post and said she is happy for them and their daughter Ziana. Also Read| Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reunite months after announcing divorce

Charu Asopa had posted a family picture of herself, Rajeev, and their daughter on her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 1, to reveal that she and Rajeev have decided to give another chance to their marriage. She had captioned the picture, "Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good." Rajeev had shared the same message on his Instagram page.

Charu's sister-in-law Sushmita Sen was among those who congratulated her on her post. The actor wrote in the comments section, "I am soooooo happy for all 3 of you!!! Dugga Dugga Shona!!!" Charu also replied to Sushmita's message, and wrote, "Thank you didi, love you loads."

Sushmita Sen reacts to Charu Asopa's post about her and Rajeev Sen's marriage.

A day after Charu and Rajeev made the announcement, she shared a vlog on her YouTube channel that gave a glimpse into the family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The video also featured Rajeev trying to put a clip into their daughter's hair. The two shared a laugh as they indulged in banter over him failing to do the same. She also shared more pictures of them from the festival in the vlog.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Sen also shared a series of family pictures on his Instagram account on Thursday, and captioned them with a heart and a folded-hands emoji. Charu also reacted with a heart emoji on his post.

Charu and Rajeev had tied the knot in 2019. They welcomed their firstborn Ziana in November last year. Charu had said that there had been problems in their marriage right from the start. Both of them had confirmed they were headed for a divorce in separate interviews in July.

