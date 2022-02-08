Sushmita Sen reacts to her baby niece enjoying Chunari Chunari on TV, Charu Asopa Sen shares video. Watch

Actor Sushmita Sen has responded to a post by her sister-in-law and actor Charu Asopa Sen giving a glimpse of her baby enjoying the actor's song. Charu is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen and last year they became parents to daughter Ziana Sen.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Charu shared a video in which Ziana is seen laying on a stroller wearing a pink outfit at her home. In front of Ziana, played one of Sushmita's songs on television.

Sushmita grooved to her song Chunari Chunari from Biwi No.1 with co-star Salman Khan. As Ziana lay in front of the TV, she was heard making cooing noises and smiling.

Charu, who captured the video, captioned her post, "Bua ki jaan enjoying on Bua’s song (Aunt's dear one enjoying her song)…. @sushmitasen47." Taking to the comments section, Sushmita commented, "Awwwwwwww. Bua ki jaan jo hai (As she is aunt's dear one). Ok bigggggg missing happening!!! Charu wrote, "@sushmitasen47 missing you too bua (aunt)."

Rajeev and Charu welcomed Ziana, which means ‘brave and bold’, in November last year. On their respective YouTube channels, the couple had shared that the name was given by Alisah Sen, Sushmita's daughter. Charu had then said, “This name signifies that the child will be protected by God."

“The name was given to us by Alisah Sen. When she said this name to us, we were taken aback,” Rajeev had said. “Sushmita didi had thought of a few names for boys and girls. For the boys, one name that we really liked was Zian. So, when we had a girl, Sushmita didi told us that Alisah suggested Ziana is a nice name. That's how we decided the name,” Charu had added.

After Ziana's birth, Sushmita had shared a post on Instagram. “Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! It's a girl!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu and @rajeevsen9 …what a beauty she is!!! I became a bua (aunt) this morning. #sooooooohapppyyyyyy,” Sushmita had written.

She had added, “Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little Angel I was blessed to witness it!!! Thank you Doctor @rishmapai for making this such a beautiful & peaceful experience!! You’re just the BEST!!! CONGRATULATIONS to Asopa & Sen family, 3 grandchildren, all girls!!! #yessssss #blessedindeed #sharing #happiness #buakijaan #duggadugga I love you guys!!!"

Meanwhile, Sushmita was recently seen in the crime thriller series Aarya 2. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya 2 is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Last month, she was honoured with the International Association of Working Women Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television series presented by DC South Asian Film Festival 2021.

