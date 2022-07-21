Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl advises fans ‘don’t depend on your partner’

Model and Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl took to his Instagram handle and talked about self-love with his fans. He held an interactive session and shared his thoughts on expectations in relationships. He shared a video in which he is heard saying that people often tend to expect too much from their partners in relationships. (Also read: Sushmita Sen shares new selfie, daughter Renee Sen reacts)

“Yaar main na #RohmanAsking ke kuch jawab padh raha tha. Ye sab pyaar me itne dukhi kyu hai. Bohot jyada expect karte ho yaar tum log apne partner se. Kyu (Why do you guys expect too much from your partner)?? I mean your partner has so many things to do on their own, they have their lives. Don't depend on them so much yaar,” Rohman said in the video.

“Apne aap ko khud khush rehna sikho na (Learn to stay happy with yourself). Just know how to be completed and then look for a partner," Rohman further added. He also said that he doesn’t understand the idea of ‘somebody will complete me’ as he talked candidly.

Sushmita and Rohman Shawl ended their relationship last year and remained friends. They began dating in 2018, after he sent her a direct message on Instagram, which Sushmita had accidentally opened. Currently, Sushmita is dating Lalit Modi.

Last week, Rohman shared a post amid people criticising Sushmita for being in a relationship with Lalit. She was also called a ‘gold digger’ for the same. Rohman wrote, “Kisi pe hasne se agar tumhein sukoon mil jaye, toh hass lena!! Kyunki pareshan vo nahi, tum ho!! (If you find your peace by mocking someone then it is you who is troubled and not them)."

Lalit Modi took everyone by surprise when he tweeted pictures with Sushmita and declared that they were dating. "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # Sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he wrote. Reacting to Sushmita and Lalit, Rohman told Pinkvilla, “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!”

