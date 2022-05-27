Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law Charu Asopa says she learnt a lot from 'didi': 'She raised 2 daughters despite being alone'

Charu Asopa, the sister-in-law of actor Sushmita Sen, has praised the actor for how well she raised her two daughters, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, ‘despite being alone'. In a new interview, Charu also said that Sushmita was inside the operation theatre celebrating her daughter Ziana Sen's birth. She revealed that while she was being taken for surgery, her husband Rajeev Sen and his sister Sushmita cracked jokes and cheered her up. (Also Read | Sushmita Sen lifts niece Ziana Sen on her shoulders, joins ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, others for a celebration. See pics)

Sushmita adopted Renee Sen in 2000 and Alisah Sen in 2010. Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev welcomed Ziana in November 2021. The couple, on their respective YouTube channels, had shared that the name was given by Sushmita's daughter Alisah Sen.

In an interview with Times of India, Charu said, "I’ve three amazing women in my life, my mother, my mother-in-law, and sister-in-law. I learn from them on a regular basis. I've learnt a lot from my sister-in-law Sushmita didi, especially how well she has raised her two daughters despite being alone. She makes me believe that a woman can do anything in life."

She also said that Sushmita was inside the operation theatre, "When I went inside the operation theatre, my husband and sister-in-law Sushmita didi were there inside with me. I was not conscious but I could hear them and they were happy. In fact, when I was leaving for the surgery they were cheering me up and cracking jokes, and making the atmosphere so light. I was scared and nervous but just looking at them I went inside with a smile on my face. They were inside also celebrating Ziana's birth."

Welcoming her little niece into the family, Sushmita had shared a long note on Instagram, where she wrote, “Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 …what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy.”

The actor, who won Miss Universe 1994, also added, “Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little Angel I was blessed to witness it!!! Thank you Doctor @rishmapai for making this such a beautiful & peaceful experience!! You’re just the BEST!!! CONGRATULATIONS to Asopa & Sen family, 3 grandchildren, all girls!!! #yessssss #blessedindeed #sharing #happiness #buakijaan #duggadugga I love you guys!!!"

