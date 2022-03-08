Sushmita Sen says ‘many questioned’ her decision to adopt Renee: 'How will you raise a child without being married?'

Actor Sushmita Sen on Women's Day shared a post speaking about women adopting children without getting married. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a picture of hoarding, featuring herself with a question on adoption. Sushmita spoke about her children Renee and Alisah. She revealed how many people questioned her decision but she went ahead with it, twice. The actor called it the best decision of her life. (Also Read | Women's Day: Sushmita Sen says it's not easy 'to thrive in a world full of judgements', Charu Asopa praises her)

Sushmita Sen captioned her post, "Renee was born from my heart when I was just 24 years old. It was a big decision!! Many questioned it. Why adoption? How will you raise a child without being married? Are you ready to be a single parent? You realise the impact this decision will have on your professional & personal life? The questioning & opinions were endless…"

She added, "And yet, I did what felt right in my heart. I knew I was ready to be a mother. And it turned out to be the best decision I ever made, one so profound…I made it twice!! Now I am blessed with two beautiful daughters: Renee and Alisah."

"I am who I am because I found the courage to follow my heart…seeking the right guidance, information & support that was needed when I needed it. I know these biases haven’t really stopped. But they shouldn’t stop you. This is a reminder to talk about them. Find YOUR answer. #SearchForChange #beAuthentic #BeyondConditioning #BeyondBias. I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! #duggadugga," concluded her post.

Recently, Sushmita had shared a picture of the ad on Instagram, and wrote, "This seems to be doing the rounds in Mumbai and Delhi... heard this one too many times before I decided to stop listening. #SingleMotherByChoice #WhyTheBias #ad."

Earlier in an interview with Femina, Sushmita had spoken about the night before she brought Renee home, "The night before I brought her home, I was throwing up all through the night - nervous as a bride. That night, I had decided I was going to be a mother - but I didn’t know how. I kept asking how will I do this… Now, everything works. Tomorrow, or whenever I do choose to marry, Renee will always be my first child. She will take her place as the first of my children, the eldest of the siblings. And I’m not afraid of telling her that, unlike other children, she has been born from my heart.”

