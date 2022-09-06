Renee Sen gives mom Sushmita Sen a tight hug in beautiful moment from her birthday party. Watch video
Sushmita Sen has shared new pictures and an adorable video from daughter Renee Sen's 23rd birthday party. She also thanked her ex-boyfriend Ritik Bhasin amid break rumours with Lalit Modi.
Actor Sushmita Sen shared new pictures and a video from her elder daughter Renee Sen’s 23rd birthday party. The party was also attended by their close friends and loved ones at the actor’s ex-boyfriend Ritik Bhasin’s eatery in Mumbai. Rohman Shawl, who was previously dating Sushmita, is also a part of the new photos. Also read: Sushmita Sen celebrates Renee Sen's 23rd birthday
While the first picture features the birthday girl with a cake, the next one is all about mother-daughter love. The next picture features Renee with her sister Alisah. It’s followed by a group photo which includes Sushmita standing next to Rohman holding her. It also has Ritik among others, followed by a selfie of Sushmita, Renee and Ritik.
In a video recorded during the birthday party, Sushmita and Renee Sen are seen chatting while the latter sat on a table. The Aarya actor placed her fingers on her daughter's lips and kissed them. They shared a long hug towards the end of the video.
Sharing all the moments from the night. Sushmita wrote, “On 4th September my #firstlove @reneesen47 celebrated her 23rd birthday!! #timeflies From dinner with family to dancing the night away with all of Renee’s awesome friends…the beautiful birthday girl rocked all our worlds like only SHE can!!! Thank you @ritik_bhasin & @145cafeandbar for celebrating Renee’s birthday with such love & style!!! you guys are AMAZING … I am a fan!!! Here’s to you Shona @reneesen47 To your health & happiness always!!! Alisah & I remain forever yours!!! #duggadugga I love you guys!!!!”
Sushmita’s special mention of Ritik comes amid break-up rumours with her boyfriend Lalit Modi. Ever since, Lalit Modi changed his Instagram profile photo which was with Sushmita, and also his bio, which had a line about her, fans started speculating a possible tiff between them. Lalit announced his relationship with Sushmita in July on Twitter.