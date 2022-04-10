Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen shares dreamy picture clicked by daughter Renee Sen, fans say: 'You look like a princess'
bollywood

Sushmita Sen shares dreamy picture clicked by daughter Renee Sen, fans say: 'You look like a princess'

Sushmita Sen has two daughters, Renee and Alisah Sen. On Sunday, Sushmita shared a photo of herself and said that it was clicked by Renee.
Sushmita Sen shares a picture, clicked by her daughter Renee Sen.
Published on Apr 10, 2022 08:38 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sushmita Sen shared a picture of herself on Instagram. Sharing the photo, Sushmita revealed that it was clicked by her eldest daughter Renee Sen. Sushmita has two daughters, Renee and Alisah Sen. Sushmita was last seen in Disney+ series Aarya 2. Also Read: Renee Sen adores mom Sushmita Sen's latest picture: ‘How cute are you maa’

Sharing the photo, Sushmita wrote, “A dress trial with my favourite person & stylist @theiatekchandaney. She makes me love every moment of an otherwise crazy day. Sharing the fun! Love you Theia! Picture courtesy: Ace photographer @reneesen47, I love you guys…beyond!!!”

RELATED STORIES

One fan commented, “You look like a princess,” while another one said, “You should share a full picture. We want to see your face.” Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the picture.

Recently, Sushmita shared a photo of herself on Instagram, Renee reacted to the picture by asking her mother, “Excuse me. How cute are you Maa.”

Sushmita adopted her elder daughter Renee in 2000 and later welcomed Alisah as her second adopted daughter in 2010. During an interaction at FICCI Hyderabad, Sushmita spoke about the decision to adopt the girls. She said “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilized my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.” Also Read: Sushmita Sen says ‘many questioned’ her decision to adopt Renee: ‘How will you raise a child without being married?’)

In Aarya 2, Sushmita played the role of Aarya Sareen, a woman who takes over her dead husband's drugs business. She received the Best Actress Female award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for the first season of Aarya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
sushmita sen daughters sushmita sen renee sen
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP