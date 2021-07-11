Sussanne Khan shares workout video, Hrithik Roshan finds it 'super'. Watch

Sussanne Khan has shared a new workout video and her former husband, actor Hrithik Roshan has responded to it.

Sussanne Khan is seen doing some tough training in the new video that she posted on Instagram Sunday morning. Sussanne shared the video and captioned it, "Sunday Workout hardest Day.. I never dreamt that I would be somebody like me…. Somebody who can say Muscle definitely is my best friend. Thank you to all the trainers and training enthusiasts I have had in my life who I have absorbed from to get to a place where I love chasing those endorphins…My Way. #nobodycansaveyoubutyou @sohfitofficial @f45_training_juhu @zenobiamody @niketraining."

Hrithik Roshan took to the comments section of his former wife's post and wrote, "Super," while her sister Farah Khan Ali dropped heart emojis on the post. Anushka Ranjan also wrote, "I did the sameeee workout yesterday."

Anita Hassanandani was also among those who commented on the post. "Killing it," she wrote and Sussanne responded with, "Thank you doll." Fans also showered the post with love. One of them wrote, "You're inspiring mam." Another one commented, "My lifetime crush."

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got married in 2000 and divorced 14 years later, in 2014. Together, they have two sons - Hrehaan and Hridaan. Despite their divorce, Sussanne and Hrithik continue to be friends and often go on outings and family vacations with their sons. They also continue to shower love on each other's social media posts.

Last week, Hrithik and Deepika Padukone shared a picture together to tease their upcoming movie Fighter. The duo had announced their maiden project together earlier this year.