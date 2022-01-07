Swara Bhasker claps back at trolls wishing for her death after she tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Swara Bhasker tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and even as she received wishes from fans and colleagues, she was subjected to trolls too, some of whom even wished her dead. Swara took to Twitter on Friday evening, sharing some such posts and asking the trolls to ‘keep their emotions in check’.

Late on Thursday night, Swara took to social media to inform her fans that she had tested positive for Covid-19. “Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. Crossed fingers. SO grateful for family & to be at home,” the actor had posted on social media.

As many of her colleagues in Bollywood and well-wishers sent their best wishes, there was also a section of social media that began trolling her. Swara shared a few such posts shared by trolls that were rejoicing her testing Covid positive. ‘The best of all the news I have heard in 2022,’ wrote one user, sharing Swara’s tweet. Another posted, ‘RIP in advance’.

Reacting to all such posts, Swara called the haters her ‘nafrati chintus (haters) and trolls praying for my demise,’ and wrote sarcastically in Hindi, “Friends, please keep your emotions in check. If something happens to me, your livelihood will be in danger. How will you run your house?”

Owing to her political posts, Swara has often been trolled in the past. She has even accused many of being paid trolls.

In an interview with Firstpost in 2020, she had addressed the trolling and said, “I have had to learn to develop a thick skin for it, which is actually sad because it just shows that you have to desensitise yourself, which is not necessarily a nice thing. But I don't have a choice because you have to survive. But sometimes, I feel sad that people have forgotten that there is a real human being behind that Twitter or Instagram handle.”

