Swara Bhasker condemns 'horrifying, gruesome' murder of woman in Delhi, hopes 'monster' gets harshest punishment

Actor Swara Bhasker has condemned the gruesome murder of a 27-year-old woman and hopes that the 'monster' gets the harshest punishment. Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner, chopping her body into 35 pieces and disposing of them at different places in and around Delhi. (Also Read | Swara Bhasker says paparazzi works in ‘weird, harsh’ system, admits ‘aap nahi hotey toh hum nahi hotey’)

Swara, quote retweeting a journalist, wrote on Twitter about the case. She tweeted, "NO WORDS for how horrifying, gruesome & tragic this case is. My heart goes out to this poor girl-awful betrayal by someone she loved & trusted. Hope police speedily conclude their investigation & hope this monster gets the harshest punishment he thoroughly deserves. (broken heart emoji)."

The accused identified as Aftab Amin Poonawalla (28), a resident of Mumbai, was arrested on Saturday and sent to police remand for five days, the police said. As per the news agency ANI, the woman met the accused while working at a call centre in Mumbai. The accused allegedly chopped her body into 35 pieces, bought a refrigerator and kept them in it.

Swara is one of the Bollywood celebs who has always been vocal about the current issues and political matters of the country. Last month, she praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. She had tweeted, "Credit where due...Despite electoral defeats, trolling, personal attacks and constant critique about being ineffective, Rahul Gandhi has neither succumbed to communal rhetoric nor sensationalist politics. Given the situation of this country, effort like Bharat Jodo is commendable."

Fans saw Swara last in Jahaan Chaar Yaar alongside Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania. Jahaan Chaar Yaar narrates the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and find themselves in “an extraordinary adventure”. Produced by Vinod Bachchan, Jahaan Chaar Yaar released in theatres on September 16. Swara will next be seen in Mimamsa, a murder mystery. She also has a women-centric drama Mrs Falani, in the pipeline.

