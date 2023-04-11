Swara Bhasker on marriage with Fahad Ahmad, facing 'societal pressure': If you love each other, then fight the fear

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad appeared together on a magazine cover recently. A few weeks ago, the actor had registered her marriage to Fahad, who is state president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. The couple had celebrated with friends and family at a grand reception in Delhi, among other functions. In a recent interview, Swara and Fahad spoke about what they believe is the secret to a healthy relationship. Also read: Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad calls her ‘bhai’ in birthday post

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad got engaged on February 17.

In their joint interview, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad also reflected on their journey from friendship to love, what drew them to each other, and more. The two had met for the first time during a public protest in January 2020. After keeping it a secret for more months, the two announced their relationship in February this year.

When asked what the secret to a successful relationship is, Swara Bhasker told Brides Today, “I don’t want to give advice because our relationship is very new. But I think what enabled us to be together was that we accepted that we come from different worlds. In India, love comes with a lot of societal pressure. Young couples in India have to battle caste, class, and religion... But if you love each other, then fight the fear.”

She further said about her relationship with Fahad, “We need to acknowledge that we are two different people, hailing from different backgrounds, who have different lived experiences. I would say don’t change who you are fundamentally, but it is okay to step out of your comfort zone. That’s how you learn..." Fahad also spoke about Swara, calling her wonderful as he praised her for having a 'non-judgmental attitude towards everyone'. He said she was 'extremely supportive' towards him.

Swara Bhasker had announced her marriage plans through a video she shared on her social media accounts in February. The couple had a court marriage and later held various wedding celebrations in Delhi and Bareilly. The couple had celebrated the wedding with friends and family by hosting functions like haldi, mehendi, musical evening and sangeet, among other festivities.

