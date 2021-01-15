Swara Bhasker reacts to question on whether right-wingers are ‘allowed’ to have a crush on her

Swara Bhasker, a self-proclaimed right-wing baiter with strong political opinions, reacted to a man asking if right-wingers were allowed to have a crush on her. “Kya RW hokar bhi @ReallySwara par crush allowed h (Are you allowed to be a right-winger and still have a crush on Swara Bhasker)?” a Twitter user asked.

Retweeting the tweet, Swara wrote, “Question of the day!!,” followed by a number of laughing, thinking face and heart-eyes emojis.

Swara has campaigned for political candidates belonging to different parties, including Kanhaiya Kumar of the Communist Party of India, Digvijaya Singh of the Congress and Atishi Marlena of the Aam Aadmi Party. She has also been a part of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and even joined protesting farmers at the Singhu border last month.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2018, Swara said, “[The majority of] things that I have commented on, I have not said [or commented on them] unthinkingly. I think that I normally say something when I believe in it, and that’s why I don’t take my statements back. I will always stand by what I say, because it’s not coming from a place of ill intention or impulsiveness. It comes from a belief in something [ideologies, principles, etc.].”

On being asked about the possibility of entering politics, Swara said, “I am still considering my Bollywood career! (laughs) so I would like to spend many years here before I do anything else in life.”

Last year, Swara appeared in a number of digital projects. She started with the Amazon Prime Video series Rasbhari, followed by Flesh on Eros Now. Most recently, she was seen in the Netflix show Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, in which she plays a woman who gives up a cushy life to pursue a career in stand-up comedy.

