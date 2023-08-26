Swara Bhasker, Renuka Shahane, Prakash Raj react after teacher makes student slap classmate: She should be behind bars

Actors Swara Bhasker, Renuka Shahane, Swastika Mukherjee and Prakash Raj among others have reacted to an incident where a private school teacher in Muzaffarnagar allegedly asked a few young students to slap a classmate. She allegedly also said that children of a certain faith whose parents do not pay attention to their education should be taught a lesson. (Also Read | Swara Bhasker, Sonu Sood support protesting wrestlers: ‘Sack and investigate’)

What Swara Bhasker said about the incident

Swara Bhasker, Renuka Shahane, Prakash Raj spoke about the UP school incident.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Swara wrote, "Dear ‘shocked’ fellow Hindu, if you have voted for BJP, tried to be ‘objective’ or ‘neutral’ in the face of rank bigotry and hate, claimed to see ‘both sides’, remained silent in the face of all that has happened in the last decade.. then take your shock and stuff it uP some place in the rear. You don’t get to virtue signal today! #ArrestTriptaTyagi #ArrestTriptaTayagi."

What Renuka tweeted

Renuka Shahane also shared a post on X, "That vile teacher should be behind bars! Instead, she might just get a national teacher's award for promoting national integration! Kafkaesque!! Cry, my beloved country (crying face emoji)."

What Swastika and Prakash said

Swastika Mukherjee reshared a tweet and said, "A teacher !!! This is what it has come to. How are we going to recover from this ?" Prakash Raj posted a picture collage and tweeted, "The darkest side of HUMANITY we are getting into. Aren't you worried #justasking."

Swastika Mukherjee tweeted.

Prakash Raj posted a picture and tweeted.

More about the incident

The Uttar Pradesh Police said on Friday it has started an inquiry into the matter. Recently, a video of the incident emerged online. As per the police, the incident took place in a school run from a private home in Khubbapur village.

The teacher has been identified as Tripta Tyagi by officers familiar with the matter. In the 39-second clip, she could be purportedly seen sitting on her chair and encouraging students in her class to slap another boy for not learning multiplication tables.

NCPCR chairperson reacted to the matter

Chairperson National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo requested not to share the video of the child. He wrote on X, “In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, the incident of a teacher getting a child beaten up by other children in the class has been reported.”

“Taking cognizance, instructions are being issued for action, everyone is requested not to share the video of the child, give information about such incidents by email, do not become a part of the crime by revealing the identity of the children,” he added.

