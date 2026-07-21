Swara Bhasker shares video of husband Fahad Ahmad getting detained during Mumbai protest: ‘Shameful state of affairs’

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker on Monday took to Instagram to share videos of her husband and political activist Fahad Ahmad being detained by the Mumbai Police. In the post, Swara alleged that Fahad was detained along with other protesters who had gathered near Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to protest the forcible removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from his hunger strike in Delhi and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the recent examination paper leaks.

'Shameful state of affairs'

Swara Bhasker shares video of husband Fahad Ahmad getting detained by Mumbai police.

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In the video shared by Swara, Fahad is seen being taken away by the Mumbai Police while questioning their actions and asking why he was being detained. Swara shared the video with the caption, "Mumbai Police detaining @fahadzirarahmad and other protestors at #chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on 20 July 2026, at 4:30 pm. They are currently being detained at Mahim Police Station. This is India's democracy. Shameful state of affairs."

In the caption, Swara later revealed that Fahad was released by the police after almost three-and-a-half hours. She wrote, "Fahad has been released at 8pm."

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'Mumbai Police is allegedly attacking peaceful protester'

{{^usCountry}} Another video shows Fahad recording from inside a police van, narrating how he was detained during the protest. Swara shared the video with the caption, "I received this video at 4:30 pm on July 20, 2026, from @fahadzirarahmad. He asked me to post it. Mumbai Police is allegedly attacking peaceful protesters at #Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai. Those in solidarity, please reach Chaityabhoomi peacefully and in large numbers." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video shows Fahad recording from inside a police van, narrating how he was detained during the protest. Swara shared the video with the caption, "I received this video at 4:30 pm on July 20, 2026, from @fahadzirarahmad. He asked me to post it. Mumbai Police is allegedly attacking peaceful protesters at #Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai. Those in solidarity, please reach Chaityabhoomi peacefully and in large numbers." {{/usCountry}}

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About protest in Mumbai

As per reports, the police detained around 300 people in Dadar. The Mumbai protest took place on Monday, the same day the Delhi Police allegedly used tear gas and lathis to disperse thousands of protesters attempting to march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament as part of a nationwide agitation led by the youth-led Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest was triggered after activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a three-week hunger strike over alleged examination irregularities and education reforms, was taken to hospital by the Delhi Police on Saturday.

Celebrities in support of CJP protest

After the students allegedly faced lathi-charge on Monday, several celebrities came out in support of them. Riteish Deshmukh took to X to express solidarity with the students. Diljit Dosanjh, Vir Das, Sonakshi Sinha, and several other celebrities have also supported the students on social media. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi even marched alongside the students on Monday.