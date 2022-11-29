Swara Bhasker supports Nadav Lapid's remark on The Kashmir Files: 'Apparently it’s pretty clear to the world'

After all from Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri to Ranvir Shorey slammed IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid for his remark against The Kashmir Files, actor Swara Bhasker is the one to show her support for him. She took to Twitter to react to a news article about his speech at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri posts cryptic message after IFFI jury head criticises The Kashmir Files: 'Truth...can make people lie'

The news article went with the headline: 'Kashmir Files’ a ‘vulgar propaganda movie’, unfit for event like IFFI: Jury chairman Nadav Lapid'. Sharing it on Twitter, Swara Bhasker wrote on Tuesday, “Apparently it’s pretty clear to the world …”

Nadav said at the closing ceremony of the festival in Goa on Monday, “I would like to thank the head of the festival and the director of the programming for the cinematic richness of the programme, for its diversity, for its complexity. It was intense. We saw seven films in the debutant competition, and 15 films in the international competition, the front window of the festival. 14 out of them had cinematic qualities, defaults and evoked vivid discussions.”

Naming The Kashmir Files, he further said, “All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you on this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life.”

Nadav's comments did not go down well with neither those related to the film nor others from the industry. Israel's Consul General Kobbi Shoshani called Nadav's remark a "big mistake" and added that his comments don't reflect the country's position on the movie.

