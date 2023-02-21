Swara Bhasker thanks Raveena Tandon for engagement wishes and 'new beginning', sends love

Last week, Swara Bhasker announced her engagement to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. The couple also revealed that their wedding would take place in March. Since then, the busy bride-to-be has been responding to those who have sent her congratulatory wishes on social media. Earlier, she thanked her Tanu Weds Manu (2011) co-star Kangana Ranaut and on Tuesday, she thanked Raveena Tandon for her wishes. (Also read: Here's how Swara Bhasker met Fahad Ahmad at a rally, fell in love)

On Tuesday, Raveena Tandon shared a selfie also featuring Swara on Twitter. Her message to Swara read, "Wishing you all happiness on your new beginning @ReallySwara! Stay blessed. Congratulations!" In the photos, the two actors smiled and flashed the peace sign for the camera. Raveena wore a printed black top, while Swara opted for a beige shirt with large silver earrings.

A few hours later, Swara responded to Raveena and wrote, "Thank you sooooooo much Raveena jiiiiiii! Lots of love (hugs, purple hearts and folded hands emojis)." While the two have never worked together on any film or television project, they seem to have spent time together at events.

On February 17, Swara shared news of her engagement on Twitter, adding photos of herself and Fahad signing the papers to register their marriage. She had written, "Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad."

Raveena made her Kannada debut last with the blockbuster sequel KGF: Chapter 2. She is also working on the film Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt. The actor is expected to return for a new season of her Netflix web series Aranyak.

Swara, meanwhile, will next be seen in the feature film Mrs Falan. She was last seen in the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar alongside Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania. The actor made her film debut with Madholal Keep Walking in 2009. She later became known for her roles in the films Guzaarish, Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Nil Battey Sannata, and Veere Di Wedding.

