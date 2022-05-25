Swastika Mukherjee asks why she is called a ‘Bengali actress’ and not an 'Indian actress': ‘Kya dikkat hai?'

Amid the ongoing language debate in Indian cinema, actor Swastika Mukherjee questioned those using the term ‘Bengali actress’ instead of ‘Indian actress’. On Wednesday, she tweeted, “What is ‘Bengali actress’? Does anyone write ‘Hindi actress’ for those whose mother tongue is Hindi? Does every actor working in Bollywood hail from Mumbai? Or do we keep mentioning their home town in every damn headline? Indian actress bolne mein kya dikkat hain bhai? (What is your problem with referring people as Indian actress?)” (Also read: Akshay Kumar on North-South cinema and national language debate: 'This is how Britishers came and divided us')

Swastika Mukherjee's tweet.

The conversation on languages used in the Indian film industry began after Ajay Devgn engaged in a war of words with Kiccha Sudeep on Twitter. He called out Sudeep for saying, “Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.” Responding to Sudeep's words, Ajay wrote in Hindi, “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is, and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."

Swastika made her big screen debut with the 2001 Bengali film Hemanter Pakhi. Later in 2008, she made her Bollywood debut with Mumbai Cutting. She was last seen in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara (2020). The film also had Sanjana Sanghi, Saswata Chatterjee, Sahil Vaid and Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance. She also starred in Pataal Lok.

She will be next starring in Netflix’s Qala, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri.

