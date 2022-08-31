Swastika Mukherjee reacts as critic doesn't include her in tweet on Qala: 'Mention my small name along with big ones'

Actor Swastika Mukherjee has responded after a tweet by trade analyst-critic Taran Adarsh, on her upcoming film Qala, didn't mention her. After Taran tweeted tagging Qala's lead actors Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan, Swastika replied introducing herself and asked him to add her 'small name along with the big ones'. After Taran shared a separate tweet mentioning the actor, she said 'you will keep on forgetting and I'll keep showing you'. (Also Read | Swastika Mukherjee asks why she is called a ‘Bengali actress’ and not an 'Indian actress')

Taking to Twitter, Taran wrote, "QALA: SNEAK PEEK INTO ANVITAA DUTT'S DIRECTORIAL... #Qala - #AnvitaaDutt's directorial - showcased a snippet of a song called #PheroNaNajariya at #NetflixFilmsDay event... Stars @tripti_dimri23 and #BabilKhan, who debuts with this film."

Sharing his tweet, Swastika said, "Sir, my name is Swastika Mukherjee, #Qala belongs to me as well, I don’t hail from Mumbai but have been working for 22 years now, it would be great if you mention my small name along with the BIG ONES. Thank you in advance (folded hands emoji)."

Swastika Mukherjee replied to Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Taran again shared a tweet, "#Qala stars @tripti_dimri23, #BabilKhan [who debuts with this film] and @swastika24. #NetflixIndia." He also posted, "Thank you for bringing to my attention, @swastika24 ji... Have done a separate tweet... Looking forward to #Qala."

She replied, "Sir main zero size ki toh hun nahin aur @NetflixIndia ne cast list toh bheja hoga, Bengal se hun isliye apko dikha nahin, no worries, aap bhulte rahoge aur main dikhatin rahungi (Sir, I'm not size zero and @NetflixIndia must have sent the cast list. I'm from Bengal so you didn't see; no worries, you will keep on forgetting and I'll keep showing you)."

She responded to his tweet.

Reacting to her tweet, a fan wrote, "You didn't need to request ma'am, we know you are there, we will watch this because of you only." She replied, "Needs to be said because this discrimination keeps happening and it can’t be a mistake every time." Another fan said, "Sometimes fingers need to be pointed for people to see… absolutely right!" Swastika responded, "Nowadays it needs to be pointed all the time, since there is deliberate omission."

Swastika also responded to fans.

Swastika spoke about ‘deliberate omission'.

Qala marks the acting debut of Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan. Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, the film is being backed by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma's production house, Clean Slate Filmz. Swastika also features in Rohan Sippy's Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, which started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on August 26. The series also features Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

Swastika made her Bollywood debut with Mumbai Cutting (2008) and has featured in several web series and films such as Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015), Paatal Lok (2020), and Dil Bechara (2020). She has worked in many Bengali films including Chokher Bali, Byomkesh Bakshi, Bhooter Bhabishyat, Maach Mishti and More, Jaatishwar, Shah Jahan Regency and Shrimati, among others.

